Hunters unify to confront conservation assumptions

A hunter born and raised in the Midwest said many people who enjoy hunting care more about protecting natural resources than the public might think.

Hunters and anglers who back conservation efforts are carrying out a unified message as wooded areas and waterways face certain environmental threats.

Russ Talmo, program associate for Defenders of Wildlife, grew up in Minnesota and now resides in Montana. From visiting the Boundary Waters as a child to now big game hunting out in the Northern Rockies, he has developed a deep appreciation for the habitat surrounding him. He feels he is not the only one.

"There's a culture and a mindset around hunting and fishing and I'd say, by and large, it is appreciative of wildlife and all that it has to offer," Talmo explained. "They put a high value on it."

In other words, the sportsmen and women he aligns with are not just in it for getting their picture taken with a "trophy buck."

In Minnesota, the Boundary Waters face renewed threats from mining interests, including efforts by the Trump administration to advance a high-profile project. Supporters of the moves said the U.S. needs to access critical minerals but Talmo said opening that door can cause irreparable damage to the habitat wildlife depend on.

As an adult, Talmo noted he loves being out in the wilderness to catch Montana's scenic sunsets and when hiking or hunting, he is pleasantly surprised by the different animals he has never seen before.

"This year I saw a flying squirrel for the first time ever," Talmo recounted. "It's not all about, again, consumptive use or the animals that you're after, that you're there to take. It's seeing the big picture of it all."

Talmo stressed he wants the public to realize how much hard work goes into ethically-minded hunting, including the time it takes to properly harvest an animal once it's captured. In a 2023 poll from Defenders of Wildlife, 67% of respondents said they believed protecting biodiversity should be a national priority.