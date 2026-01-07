January thaw puts winter fun on pause, snow and colder temps return this weekend

This week’s warm up is leading to a pause on some winter fun.

Langlade County closed its snowmobile trails at noon Wednesday, January 7.

The county expects the closure to be temporary.

It’s meant to help preserve the base as rain and temperatures in the upper 30s are in the forecast for Thursday.

Lincoln County also announced trail closures in zones 2, 3 & 4 due to deteriorating conditions. Zone 1 remains open.

The Lakeland Area Mountain Bike Organization closed the Zip trails in Minocqua.

The Glide and ice-skating rink in Boulder Junction are closed Thursday.

Other clubs and organizations in the area are pausing grooming operations and encouraging folks to stay off the trails until the cold weather returns, which should be this weekend.

The forecast for Saturday calls for snow and a high of 27, both of which should help trails in the Northwoods.

