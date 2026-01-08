© 2026 WXPR
Wisconsin beaver management plan being updated

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published January 8, 2026 at 6:25 AM CST
PIXABAY.COM

With plenty of water, Wisconsin also has a good population of beavers.

The current management plan for beavers is 10 years old, so the DNR is working on a new one.

They’re asking for public comments.

The new plan will guide the management of beavers in Wisconsin for the next 10 years.

An online public input form and supporting information are available on the DNR's Beaver Management Plan webpage for those interested in submitting comments. Anyone interested in Wisconsin's beaver management is encouraged to participate. 

Individuals may also submit comments via email to Shawn Rossler, DNR furbearer specialist, at Shawn.Rossler@wisconsin.gov.

Comments will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. 

The final way people can submit feedback is at one of three public listening sessions. Two of the listening sessions are in-person meetings on Jan. 14 and 21, and the third is a virtual session on Jan. 28.
Event Details

  • Public listening session
    Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 6-8 p.m.
    Hayward Holiday Inn Express and Suites
    15586 County Road B
    Hayward, WI 54843
  • Public listening session
    Wednesday, Jan. 21, from 6-8 p.m.
    Milford Hills
    W5670 French Road
    Johnson Creek, WI 53038
  • Public listening session 
    Wednesday, Jan. 28, from 6-8 p.m.
    Virtual Session via Zoom: Register online
    *Those interested in providing comments must register for this meeting in advance.
