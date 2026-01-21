No Red Bull 400 this year at Copper Peak Ski Flying Hill outside of Ironwood

Running up the landing to the Copper Peak Ski Flying Hill outside of Ironwood proved to be a popular event, but it won’t happen this year.

Copper Peak announced the Red Bull 400 can’t be held due to construction for upgrades to the hill.

They say blasting on the hill last fall and ongoing construction would make it unsafe for competitors.

Operators say the current terrain on the hill is loose gravel and rock, which would make it very difficult and dangerous to climb.

However, they promise to bring the event back once progress on construction allows them to do so.

Phase one of improvements at Copper Peak includes completely redoing the landing hill.

Work is being done to bring the hill up to current standards.