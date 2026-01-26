U.P. snowboarding legend Nick Baumgartner returning to the Olympics

Upper Michigan snowboarder Nick Baumgartner will be going back to the Winter Olympics.

This will be the 5th trip to the Olympics for the 44-year-old Iron River man, who became the oldest medalist in Olympic snowboarding history last time.

At age 40, Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in the mixed team snowboard cross event.

According to the Team USA Website, Baumgartner said his success at a later age came because he’s learned to outwork everyone.

“I've learned to outwork everyone, if I worked out as hard as I do now when I was in my prime, heck, I could have been unstoppable,” said Baumgartner.

Baumgartner grew up in Iron River and attended West Iron County High School.

When he started snowboard cross, he called it “the perfect mix of my two favorite sports--football and snowboarding.”

Within two years, he was at the X Games and became an X Games snowboard cross champion in 2011.

Baumgartner made his Olympic debut at the Winter Olympic Games Vancouver 2010.

The Milano Cortina Olympics begin February 6th in Italy.