Land on Manson Lake in Oneida County gifted to the Northwoods Land Trust

The Northwoods Land Trust announces a donation which will protect some property on Manson Lake in the Oneida County Town of Woodburo.

James Bramsen made the donation during the final days of last year.

The property gifted to the land trust is 87 acres in size with nearly 4,500 feet on Manson Lake.

It’s been named the Svend Bramsen Preserve.

“This protected property will now forever safeguard the water quality and scenic beauty of Manson Lake. The preserve has the only large stretch of natural shoreline remaining on the lake, as most of the land has been subdivided into residential lots,” said Kari Kirschbaum, NWLT’s Land Protection Director.

The preserve is on the south end of the 236-acre lake.

The property is now open to the public for non-motorized activities like snowshoeing and hiking.

Access is currently by water.

The Northwoods Land Trust will soon write a management plan which will determine if public access to the property will be improved.

“NWLT is honored to have received this remarkable gift from Mr. Bramsen’s Trust. His family’s legacy is preserved forever, along with the beautiful forest and shoreland on Manson Lake,” Kari ended.

Learn more about this conservation area by visiting its dedicated webpage.

A full article will be featured in NWLT’s spring 2026 newsletter.