Michigan DNR encourages snowmobilers to ride safe this holiday weekend

Monday is Presidents Day, and many people will be getting outdoors over the three-day weekend.

The Michigan DNR is urging snowmobiles to ride safely.

The “Ride Right” campaign reminds riders to operate at a safe speed, remain sober, and stay on the right side of the trail.

As of Monday, nine people have died in snowmobile accidents in Michigan- most of which were in the U.P. 11 snowmobilers have died in Wisconsin so far this season.

“Unfortunately, many of the fatalities we see are related to factors that could have been avoided or better managed: speed, primarily, such as taking a corner too fast, not being able to stop in time and colliding into a tree, vehicle or another rider,” said Acting 2nd Lt. Mike Hearn, with the DNR Law Enforcement Division’s Recreational Safety, Education and Enforcement Section.

Ride Right safety guidance also urges people to:

Ride within the limits of your machine and your own abilities.

Ride within the abilities of your group’s least experienced rider.

Always wear a helmet.

Keep headlights on while riding.

Maintain a safe distance from the rider in front of you.

Operate with extreme caution in reduced visibility.

Only transport passengers if the machine is manufactured to do so.

Make a complete stop before crossing intersections and use extra caution in conditions creating reduced visibility.

Share the trail. Some designated snowmobile trails are also open to off-road vehicles and other, nonmotorized users.

Nonmotorized trail users and groomers have the right-of-way. If you see nonmotorized trail users or groomers coming from the opposite direction, pull over and yield.

February Warm Up

It’s expected to get up into the 40s with sunny skies across the Northwoods this weekend.

That may feel nice, but it won’t be great for trails.

Langlade County will be closing its snowmobile trails to help preserve them during the warmup. It’s expected to be a temporary closure.

Trails will close at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 15th.

The re-opening will be weather dependent.

“Please note that the trail condition leading up to the closure may be soft, and caution is advised if riding on Friday or Saturday,” the county said in the trail condition update.

The Hodag Sno-Trails snowmobile club out of Rhinelander shared trails conditions may change quickly this weekend. It encourages riders to check regularly for latest updates on where they plan on riding.

People can also check the Travel Wisconsin website for Snowmobile and other winter trail conditions.

