Man killed, another arrested after a snowmobile crash in Iron County

One man died and a second was taken into custody after a deadly snowmobile crash in Iron County.

Investigation by the DNR and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office showed the two had been traveling together on Trail 17 in the Town of Oma Friday evening around 8:00 p.m..

A 52-year-old man was traveling ahead, and had stopped in the trail.

He was then struck by the 20-year-old man who had been following behind him.

Lifesaving efforts were made, but the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iron County Coroner.

The 20-year-old was arrested on an allegation of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle, and taken to the Iron County Jail.