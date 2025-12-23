Safe, sober riding encouraged as snowmobile season gets going

The Wisconsin DNR encourages snowmobilers to stay sober on the trails and be aware of ice conditions.

Two of the most common factors in off-highway vehicle crashes are weak ice and impaired operation.

Often, when alcohol is involved in a crash, it is the main contributing factor and can lead to tragedy.

"Crashes that involve alcohol are preventable," said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator.

The DNR says to make a plan to get home safely by riding sober.

Where ice is concerned, no ice is ever considered safe.

The DNR does not monitor ice conditions, but suggests checking with local experts like outfitters, bait shops and fishing clubs.

Be aware that several factors determine ice quality.

They recommend following ice-safety tips.

Float coats, life jackets and rescue ropes can be lifesavers.

Snowmobile clubs work hard to ensure a quality riding experience.

The DNR says to respect their work by staying on marked trails.

Riding on a trail that is still closed is illegal.