Ice caves open for the first time in years

For the first time in years, the Apostle Islands ice caves are open.

The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore announced plans to open the caves today (Monday, February 16th), and confirmed on Facebook the opening was going ahead.

They warn conditions can change rapidly, and visitor access may close with little notice if conditions deteriorate.

That may be a particular concern given the warm temperatures.

Those who want to visit the caves will need to pay a $5 dollar fee.

The Meyers Beach parking lot is currently closed to vehicle traffic and parking. Wisconsin DOT has prohibited parking on Hwy 13. Beginning Feb 16, visitor access is via county-run shuttles.

Visiting the Apostle Islands ice caves is a stunning but challenging winter adventure.

Be ready for a 2–6 mile round trip hike on uneven lake ice with no shelter, water, and limited cell service.

Dress for harsh winter conditions. Standing water on top of the ice is possible.

Conditions can change quickly. Closures may happen anytime for safety.

Always check official updates before you travel: go.nps.gov/IceCaves, call the ice line at (715) 779-3398 x3, or visit facebook.com/apostleislandsnps