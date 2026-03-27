Wisconsin residents asked to listen for frogs to help track population trends

You can lend your ear to help keep track of Wisconsin’s frog population.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources needs volunteers for the annual Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey.

Volunteers will help document frog and toad breeding calls throughout the state this spring and summer.

The survey helps the DNR track trends in the state.

There are several surveys you can volunteer for.

"Our volunteers, lovingly known as 'froggers,' are important advocates for frogs and toads in Wisconsin," said Andrew Badje, DNR conservation biologist and Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey coordinator.

"They are the beating heart of frog monitoring and conservation in Wisconsin, and they're part of the longest-running community-based frog calling survey in North America."

Volunteers can participate in three ways:



Traditional Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey: Volunteers will drive a preset route for three total nights, once each in early spring, late spring and early summer. Volunteers make 10 stops per night, listening for five minutes at each site, documenting the species heard calling and the relative abundance of each species. Check out the available 2026 survey routes and learn how to volunteer on the Frog and Toad Survey webpage.

Mink Frog Survey: Mink frogs are only found in northern Wisconsin and often call in the daytime. In June and early July, volunteers will listen once during the day and once at night along routes targeting ideal mink frog breeding habitat. Learn more about the survey and how to volunteer on the Mink Frog Survey webpage.

Phenology Survey: Volunteers for this survey help monitor when frogs and toads first start calling each spring. Phenology volunteers will choose one wetland to monitor throughout the frog calling season and record data as often as possible for five minutes per night. Learn more about the survey and how to volunteer on the Phenology Survey webpage.

Dates for each survey vary, and some depend on the changing seasons. Volunteers will receive more details on timing after contacting the survey teams.

Volunteers are continuing to document increasing trends for American bullfrogs and Blanchard's cricket frogs, an encouraging sign for each of these species.

Volunteers are also contributing substantial knowledge into the unique calling patterns and distribution of mink frogs throughout the Northwoods.