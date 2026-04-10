Some changes to fishing openers and regulations in Wisconsin this year

The start of the fishing opener in Wisconsin comes with some changes this year.

One change was the start of the inland trout season which opened last weekend.

“I know not everywhere in the state is accessible right now with the weather patterns we've been having recently, but we do hope this change affords more people, more opportunities statewide, for fishing for trout,” said Justine Hasz, the Wisconsin DNR Fisheries Management Bureau Director.

The opening of the muskie season is also different this year.

Since 1984, the northern and southern portions of the state had different opening dates. Hasz says that was based off the 1979 muskie management plan.

“At that time, there was a lot of harvest of muskies. Back in the late 70s/early 80s, we were seeing upwards of 66,000 muskies being harvested annually. That number has drastically changed in recent years due to a combination of factors,” said Hasz. “Things like having higher length limits on our water bodies, and also the changes in muskie angling and the attitudes towards the muskie fisheries, where the ethic of this fishery is really now based on catch and release.”

Hasz says based on the stability of the population and public feedback, muskie fishing will open statewide on Saturday, May 2.

Bag limits and other regulations can vary from lake to lake.

Hasz recommends checking the DNR website for the rules for the water body you plan to fish.

All Wisconsin residents and nonresidents age 16 or older are required to purchase a fishing license.

