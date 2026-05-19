Dock upgrades at several recreation facilities in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

New fishing docks will now be available at several popular recreation sites in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

The list includes three places in Price County, Blockhouse Lake, Sailor Lake and Round Lake.

New docks will also be found at Black Lake in Sawyer County and Day Lake in Ashland County

The Forest Service used funding from the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

“These improvements help provide safe, reliable, and accessible recreation opportunities for residents and visitors enjoying National Forest lands,” said Chris Geidel, supervisory recreation technician for the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. “Projects funded through Secure Rural Schools allow us to invest directly into recreation infrastructure that benefits rural communities and supports outdoor experiences for years to come.”

The upgrades go beyond simply replacing aging docks.

The new structures are built with durable, low-maintenance materials designed to handle heavy use and Wisconsin’s weather, reducing long-term upkeep costs.

They also make it easier for anglers of all ages and abilities to enjoy the lakes.