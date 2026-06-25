Wisconsin waterfowl populations stable

A survey shows stable population numbers for migratory birds in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin DNR says the spring survey put the breeding duck population at 571-thousand birds.

That’s a 1% increase from last year, but up 28% from the long term average.

The Mallard population was up 5% from last year, but 8% below the long term average.

Wood duck populations are up 6% from 2025 and remain 12% above the long-term average.

The Canada goose population estimate is 2% lower than 2025, yet still remains 13% higher than the long-term average.

The 2026 blue-winged teal estimate is up 19% compared to 2025 and 7% above the long-term average.

Data from this survey is used as part of the overall survey of breeding waterfowl in North America, and the information helps the DNR make management decisions about waterfowl in Wisconsin.

The survey has been conducted annually since 1973, except for 2020.

Survey results are best interpreted as trends over several years rather than year-to-year comparisons.

More event and ticket information is available on the Waterfowl Hunters Expo website.