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Special emphasis being placed on stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published June 30, 2026 at 6:55 AM CDT
Wear a life jacket and boat safely on Wisconsin's waters this year.
Wisconsin DNR
Wear a life jacket and boat safely on Wisconsin's waters this year.

A special emphasis is being put on encouraging boaters and people who fish to help stop the spread of invasive species.

Thousands of boaters and anglers are expected to hit the water over the upcoming Fourth of July holiday period.

Wisconsin’s Great Lakes Landing Blitz is underway through July 12th.

During the two-week event, Clean Boats, Clean Waters participants will greet boaters and anglers at boat landings and access points across the state.

They’ll be sharing information and simple steps that can help prevent invasive species from spreading.

"With so many people hitting the water over the Fourth of July, we have a major opportunity to practice good stewardship," said Erin McFarlane, statewide CBCW educator. "The Great Lakes Landing Blitz is a great reminder that small actions – like draining a livewell or removing plants from a boat trailer – add up to a massive positive impact for our shared environment."

Prevention steps can help to stop the spread of invasive species.

Suggestions include:

  • Inspect boats, trailers and equipment before and after use.
  • Remove all mud and attached aquatic plants and animals.
  • Drain all water from boats, vehicles and equipment, including livewells, ballast tanks and fish buckets.
  • Never move plants or live fish away from a waterbody.
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

To learn more about invasive species and their impacts on Wisconsin’s waters and economy, visit the DNR’s Invasive Species webpage.
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports invasive speciesAquatic Invasivesaquatic invasive speciesWisconsin DNRlakesWXPR News
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