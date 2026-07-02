Boulder Junction continues investing in outdoor recreation with latest disc golf course

Boulder Junction has seen success with its recent outdoor recreation projects like The Glide, expanded basketball court, and new playground.

Now, it’s adding to that with the Tall Pines Disc Golf Course.

“It just shows that if you have a nice facility and you target it to your clientele, they're going to come out and use it. There's always people on the playground, there's always people on the basketball court,” said Boulder Junction Parks and Recreation Board member Dennis Duke. “I just left the disc golf course. Mike Kobach and I, and another guy, were out cutting the ferns down. There were at least six players on the course where we were out there cutting. They're people out there all the time, and that's just means we hit our target, and it's nice to see a smile on people's faces.”

With hole and bench sponsorships, the board was able to cover about 80% of the costs. The town pitched in the last 20% with room tax funding.

Then it was a matter of building the course which started as soon as the snow melted in spring 2025. It was finished late last fall. This is the first full summer with the course complete.

Duke says they had a retired pro, Mike Kobach, help plot it out on a portion of land the town bought from the Wisconsin DNR a couple years ago.

They didn’t end up taking down too many trees, nothing bigger than a couple inches in diameter.

“It's a short course as standards go today, but it's highly technical because it's tight and some of the fairways are tight, but there's lots of trees,” said Duke. “You got to pick your lane and be able to throw it, and so it's a lot of fun.”

Boulder Junction is holding a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Tall Pines Disc Golf Course on Sunday, July 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Duke says they’ll have discs available for people to try it out.

“I never played this golf before, but I started playing last fall, and I love it. It's a blast,” said Duke.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, attendees are invited to walk the course and meet the volunteers and community members who helped bring the project to life.

They’re starting a summer league at the course with prizes from local businesses.

Duke says they’re also working through logistics to see if they can keep the course open through mid-January before the snow gets too high.

