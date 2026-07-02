Michigan DNR urges fire safety this Fourth of July weekend

As people prepare for Fourth of July fireworks and cookouts, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that one stray spark can start a wildfire.

Fire safety experts say simple precautions can help keep holiday celebrations safe.

Laurie Abel, public information officer for the Michigan DNR, said anyone using an outdoor fire, including a backyard fire pit, should keep water and a shovel or rake nearby and should not leave until the fire is completely out.

“Remember that if a fire is too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave,” Abel said. “So stir it up with that water, use those tools, and make a good old-fashioned mud pie out of it before you leave it.”

Recent rainfall has lowered Michigan’s overall wildfire risk heading into the holiday weekend, but the DNR says most wildfires are still caused by people.

Although the current risk is low, experts warn conditions can change quickly. One lingering concern is the large amount of trees and branches left behind by last year’s ice storm. Abel said that debris could become fuel as forests dry out later this summer.

“That affected 11 counties here and, what, close to a million acres of state land alone,” Abel said. “So you're looking at a lot of debris on the forest floor right now.”

The DNR is also reminding people to keep trailer chains from dragging on the road because they can create sparks and ignite dry grass. Officials also say people should avoid parking hot vehicles or equipment on dry grass and should always check local burn restrictions before lighting any outdoor fire.