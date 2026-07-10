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Problem wolf closes campground on Isle Royale

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Isle Royale National Park
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An unattended tent site in non-compliance with food storage regulations on Isle Royale

A problem wolf forces the closure of Three Mile Campground on Isle Royale in Lake Superior.

The order from Isle Royale National Park shuts down individual tent and group campsites and forbids tent and hammock use at the site through the end of July.

Off-trail camping zones around Three Mile Campground will also be closed.

Over the past week, a wolf has been spotted sniffing and pawing at tents in the campground, dragging away backpacks, and even entering a tent.

During the closure, park staff will intensify hazing efforts during daylight hours in campgrounds and developed areas to discourage the wolf from returning.

Hazing methods include loudly shouting, stomping, clapping, sounding airhorns, and discharging paintball guns.

Staff will also install noise-producing devices around Rock Harbor, Three Mile, and Daisy Farm Campgrounds to alert staff and visitors of wolf presence.

The closure will be monitored and evaluated.

The goal is to reopen the tent and group sites and off trail zones on August 1, but the closure could continue and additional regulations or closures could occur throughout the park if necessary.
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports Isle Royale National ParkLake SuperiorCampingWolvesWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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