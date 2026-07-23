E-bikes can raise the risk of injury in a crash

E-bikes can be found rolling down trails and streets across the Northwoods.

Riders need to keep in mind e-bikes are heavier and faster than traditional bikes, and that raises the risk of injuries.

Aspirus trauma coordinator Jamie Armbruster says the most common injuries include fractures, facial and dental trauma, internal organ damage, and traumatic brain injuries, many of which are linked to riders not wearing helmets or using helmets that are not designed for e-bike speeds.

She notes that recent studies identify two groups at highest risk: children and teens, especially males under 16, and adults ages 45 to 64.

“E-bikes are not the same as pedal bikes,” said Armbruster, trauma coordinator with Aspirus. “They’re heavier, they go faster, and they’re less maneuverable. The injuries we see can be life-altering or fatal, especially when riders skip helmets or use ones that aren’t certified for higher speeds.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, national data shows that a properly fitted helmet can reduce the risk of severe head injury by as much as 85 percent.

Trauma specialists say helmet use remains the single most effective step riders can take to reduce the risk of serious injury.

Multi-use trails present additional safety concerns.

Pedestrians, including children near parks, may enter paths unexpectedly.

Riders are encouraged to slow down, announce themselves when passing, and use bells or verbal cues to prevent collisions.