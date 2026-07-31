Mercer Bike Fest to help trail expansion project get closer to phase 1 fundraising goal

The Iron County Outdoor Recreation Enthusiasts, or ICORE, is getting close to phase one of its Mercer Bike Loop trail.

The entire project will connect Mercer to WinMan Trails and complete a roughly 24-mile loop that extends from the Heart of Vilas County trail system.

Phase one is about 3.5 miles of trail that will create safe bike routes in Mercer to places like the school, library, and Carow Park.

Gail Ondresky is on the ICORE Board of Directors and a member of the Mercer Bike Trail Expansion Project.

“The reason behind trying to expand Mercer's bike trail is to increase economic potential for our businesses,” said Ondreksy. “If we can bring bikers through Mercer, they will stop. They will eat here. They will stay here.”

An economic impact report released earlier this year found the Heart of Vilas trails generate more than $25 million for the area’s economy.

The entire Mercer Trail Expansion project is expected to cost more than $6 million. ICORE is breaking up the project into three phases.

ICORE is applying for a Department of Transportation grant that would cover 80% of the costs.

That leaves ICORE needing to raise $380,000 for phase one. It’s already raised more than half of that. It’s hoping Saturday’s Mercer Bike Fest will get them even closer.

People can bike a 7, 24, or 50 mile route. After the rides at Carow Park, there will be live music, food, raffles, and kiosks from community partners. Ondresky says there’s something for bikers and non-bikers alike.

Last year was the first Mercer Bike Fest.

“We wanted to have 150 riders for our first year, and we had 230 riders. So I'll call that very successful for us,” said Ondresky. “We were able to make around $50,000, and all those proceeds went to our fund that's going to fund that bike trail expansion.”

The first ride leaves Carow Park at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. You can register online or in-person.

Mercer Bike Fest is also a kickoff to Mercer’s Loon Day on August 5th.

