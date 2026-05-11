Agreement reached to buy abandoned railroad grade for a trail between Hurley and Montreal

The City of Hurley and a trail group say a contract has been signed to purchase the former Soo Line railroad grade between Hurley and Montreal for a future trail.

The deal with Canadian National involves 37-acres of abandoned railroad land, but money still needs to be raised to finalize the purchase.

Iron County Outdoor Recreation Enthusiasts or ICORE says the total purchase is $175 thousand.

$70 thousand has already been raised, but more must be raised for the land purchase.

“Currently, we need to raise another $105,000 to complete the land purchase,” said Ian Shackleford, ICORE Vice President.

“Building the trail will of course cost much more, but if we can acquire the land, we are confident we could raise most of the funds we need for construction from State grants.”

The planned closing date is November 15th.

“In 2024, CN offered to sell their abandoned land to the City of Hurley for $175,000,” Shackleford said. “Since then, ICORE has been working with the City of Hurley on the details. We hired Coleman Engineering to survey the property, and Associated Title to prepare a title insurance policy. Although we still have much fundraising ahead of us, we look forward to providing Hurley with the full $175,000 by November 15, 2026.”

The land would mostly be used for a rails-to-trail project consisting of a 3-mile paved walking and biking trail between Hurley and Montreal.

The trail would connect to the existing 10-mile Iron Belle Trail, linking five communities: Montreal, Hurley, Ironwood, Bessemer, and Ramsay.

“The Hurley Montreal Trail will be a welcome development for residents and visitors to the City of Hurley,” said Hurley Mayor Joanne Bruneau. “I am grateful to all the volunteers and organizations like ICORE that dedicate their time and passion to make good things happen in our community.”

Shackleford emphasized the proposed route for the trail was developed in collaboration with motorized trail leaders.

“We worked with Iron County Forestry & Parks, Iron County ATV Club, Iron County Rec Council, and White Thunder Riders to find a route that would provide a scenic trail and avoid conflicts with motorized trails,” Shackleford said. “The CN land sale will also support motorized use, by acquiring a half mile of the Iron Horse Trail that currently runs on the Soo Line railroad grade.”

More information can be found at the ICORE website, www.ironcountyoutdoors.org/hurley-montreal-trail.