Hunters scouting for a good spot for a tree stand should stay away from ash trees

Hunters scouting spots for the coming season are reminded to avoid placing deer stands in or near ash trees.

The Wisconsin DNR says that’s because so many of the trees are dead or dying.

Emerald ash borer is to blame, with widespread infestations in the north and most ash trees in the southern 2/3rds of the state dead or dying.

The DNR says trees infested with emerald ash borer can unexpectedly snap or drop large branches.

“Dead and dying ash trees are structurally weaker than healthy trees, so they are not safe places to put deer stands,” said Bill McNee, DNR Forest Health Specialist. “In many cases, it can be hard to tell if a tree has been infested by emerald ash borer, so hunters should place deer stands in other types of trees instead.”

No matter the type of tree stand, basic safety rules should always be observed:

