Fire response ranger station in Crandon to be replaced
Projects approved this week by the Wisconsin State Building Commission include the replacement of a fire response ranger station in Crandon.
The $374-million approved includes a variety of projects at locations across the state.
In Crandon, the Fire Response Ranger Station will replace a facility that dates back to the 1930’s era.
The Governor’s Office says it will better support the Department of Natural Resources operational needs.
The facility will be able to protect forestry, wildlife and law enforcement equipment, and improve emergency response to nearby counties as well.
“From our state parks to our UW System schools, these projects will help make these spaces stronger and more resilient for students, state employees, and visitors to our great state for years to come,” said Governor Tony Evers.
Highlights of the Commission’s approved projects include:
- The sale of the two underutilized state facilities, known as GEF 2 and 3, located at 101 and 125 S. Webster St. in the city of Madison. The sale of the two buildings is part of the Evers Administration’s Vision 2030 Plan, which aims to consolidate state building space around the state to reduce costs to taxpayers. The sale of these facilities will reduce the state’s office space by 135,334 square feet and will avoid an estimated $213 million in repairs necessary to bring the facilities up to modern safety and operational standards;
- Approval of Phase II of the Utility Improvements project at Mendota Mental Health Institute, addressing necessary utility infrastructure replacements to provide reliable services to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ (DHS) buildings and patient population;
- Replacement of the Fire Response Ranger Station in Crandon that will replace the existing 1930s-era facility, better supporting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) operational needs, protecting pertinent forestry, wildlife, and law enforcement equipment, and improving emergency response to Oneida, Florence, Marinette, Oconto, and Langlade counties;
- Reconstruction of the 100-year-old Pattison State Park dam following a breach of the southern embankment as a result of heavy rainfall. This project will provide important repairs to ensure a safe and compliant dam for the heavily used park;
- Approval of the Food Service and Laundry Facility upgrade project at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King that will replace the existing, deteriorated Central Services Building with a new facility to house a modern kitchen, laundry facility, and IT center;
- Authority to construct the UW-Madison Veterinary Diagnostic Lab located in Barron County, which will modernize the facility, provide the necessary BSL-3 laboratory capabilities, and overall, improve safety, efficiency, and the ability to support testing and service needs of the state;
- Authorization of two projects in the 2025-27 Instructional Space Projects Program that will renovate Lapham Hall into an Active Learning Classroom at UW-Milwaukee, as well as relocation and construction of a new Athletic Training Learning Laboratory and Cadaver Laboratory at UW-Green Bay, all providing modern, code-compliant instructional spaces to better support academic needs;
- Approval of a multi-building Telecommunications Cable Replacement project at UW-Parkside and a multi-residence hall Fire Sprinkler System Retrofit project at UW-La Crosse as part of the Minor Facilities Renewal Programs, both of which prioritize reliability and safety; and
- Approval of 37 maintenance and repair projects across 16 counties for the Wisconsin Departments of Administration, Corrections, Military Affairs, Veterans Affairs, DHS, DNR, State Fair Park, the Wisconsin Historical Society, and UW System, addressing critical infrastructure needs, improving facility reliability, and protecting public assets across Wisconsin.