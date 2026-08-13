Fire response ranger station in Crandon to be replaced

Projects approved this week by the Wisconsin State Building Commission include the replacement of a fire response ranger station in Crandon.

The $374-million approved includes a variety of projects at locations across the state.

In Crandon, the Fire Response Ranger Station will replace a facility that dates back to the 1930’s era.

The Governor’s Office says it will better support the Department of Natural Resources operational needs.

The facility will be able to protect forestry, wildlife and law enforcement equipment, and improve emergency response to nearby counties as well.

“From our state parks to our UW System schools, these projects will help make these spaces stronger and more resilient for students, state employees, and visitors to our great state for years to come,” said Governor Tony Evers.

Highlights of the Commission’s approved projects include:

