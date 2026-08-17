No helmets, no seatbelts among top factors in fatal ATV/UTV crashes

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) statistics show the lack of wearing helmets and using seatbelts are the primary causes of the 29 fatal ATV/UTV incidents so far in 2026.

Wisconsin leads the nation in fatal ATV/UTV incidents.

A third major factor in fatal crashes is the lack of completing a safety education course.

"This is a troubling trend," said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. "Completing safety education and utilizing helmets and seatbelts are simple ways to protect yourself and passengers while out riding. Not all crashes are 100% preventable, but the odds of surviving a crash drastically increase when safety equipment is properly worn."

DNR records show 13 of the 29 fatal incidents in 2026 involved ATVs and 16 involved UTVs. The top three types of fatal crashes were rollovers (15), collision with a motor vehicle (6) and ejections from the machine (4). There also have been 49 self-reported nonfatal ATV/UTV crashes.

Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports All Things Outdoors: ATV/UTV Fatalities Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Heather Hunt talks with WXPR's Katie Thoresen about commonalities in those accidents and best to avoid them. Listen • 5:44

There also have been 49 self-reported nonfatal ATV/UTV crashes.

Keep these safety tips in mind:

Always ride sober, with zero alcohol or substances.

Wear helmets, seatbelts and eye protection even when loading and unloading machines.

Follow all regulatory signs, speed limits and come to a complete stop at all stop signs.

While on routes, operate with lights on, on extreme right-hand side of the traffic lane and at safe speeds.

Take a safety class regardless of age requirements.

"Many of the crashes could be prevented simply by adopting a safety code of conduct," Lt. Holsclaw said. "Ride sober and reasonably, avoid risky behavior and always ride with proper safety attire and education."

Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report on Form 4100-174 to the DNR.

Learn more about ATV/UTV riding, regulations and safety classes on the DNR's website.