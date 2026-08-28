Ribbon cutting celebrates electronic Smokey fire sign in Minocqua

The first electronic Smokey Bear fire sign in the state is in Minocqua.

In a Facebook post, Minocqua Fire and Rescue says a ribbon cutting to celebrate the sign took place Thursday.

Smokey signs with fire warnings are a common sight, but they must be updated manually.

The new electronic sign can be updated remotely, quickly keeping information up to date.

Located on Highway 51 in front of the Minocqua Fire Department, Smokey alerts passersby to the current wildfire danger.

The Minocqua Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources worked collaboratively on a federally funded project to place the sign in Minocqua.

Smokey Bear has been educating the country on wildland fire danger for 82 years.

The Minocqua Fire and Rescue Department says Smokey signs are a great tool to educate residents and visitors about the current wildland fire conditions in their immediate area.