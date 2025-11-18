Fire officials remind people to follow burn rules this fall

Fire officials in Wisconsin are reminding people to be cautious with any outside burning.

The Little Rice Fire Department says fire crews responded to a wildland fire in the Town of Lynne Sunday.

When first responders arrived, the fire was burning in tall grasses and “virtually impenetrable brush”.

The department says access was extremely limited to attack the fire.

The DNR needed to bring in a bulldozer. Between that and hose lines to knock down hot spots, multiple agencies spent three hours on scene making sure everything was safe.

The Little Rice Fire Department is urging people to follow burn rules.

Conditions are very dry right now. The fire level is currently moderate in the northern portion of Wisconsin.

In the past week, there’s been 41 reported wildfires in the state that have burned nearly 400 acres.

Burning brush and leaf piles is the main cause of wildfires at this time of year, and debris burning remains the number one overall cause in Wisconsin. Sparks from recreational equipment, campfires and hot ashes from fireplaces are also contributing causes.

Smoldering embers can remain hot for days, even weeks. If using a wood stove or fireplace, empty the ashes into a metal container with a tight-fitting lid or dump them onto bare soil. Then, drown the ashes with water and stir until the embers are completely cold.

The same goes for campfires, burn barrels and burned leaf and brush piles. Before leaving the area, drown the ashes, stir and keep adding water until all heat and smoke are gone.

The DNR recommends avoiding conducting any debris burning until the ground is completely snow-covered.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR's website.