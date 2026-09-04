Wild rice gets special recognition in Wisconsin

An important resource and popular food gets some recognition.

Governor Tony Evers helped celebrate the first ever “Wild Rice Week” in Wisconsin with a visit to the Bad River Reservation.

Wild Rice Week was established by Executive Order #277, which was signed by Gov. Evers last year as part of the Evers Administration’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations.

“Wild rice is a critical part of food security and culture for many Native Nations, and preserving and celebrating the long-established practice of wild rice stewardship in our state is essential to strengthening our government-to-government relationships and our efforts to protect our natural resources,” said Gov. Evers.

Wild rice, or manoomin, is a culturally significant crop and important food source to the Native Nations of Wisconsin, serving as a central feature in Tribal agricultural practices, as well as community and culturally based traditions.

“Wild rice is an important natural resource in Wisconsin, supporting healthy wetlands as a food source and habitat for wildlife and serving a vital role in the culture, identity and spirituality for many Tribal Nations in Wisconsin,” said DNR Secretary Hyun. “Protecting wild rice benefits both the health of our waters and the strong traditions tied to it.”

Habitat requirements for wild rice are fairly specific and changing ecological conditions have put a strain on the crop in water bodies where it has traditionally been present.