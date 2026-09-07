Michigan expert spotlights wakesurfing as summer winds down

Summer may be coming to an end, but there’s still plenty of water sports action across the Great Lakes State.

With more than 1 million registered boats spread across Michigan, lakes remain busy with families squeezing in their final days on the water.

One of the fastest-growing water sports is wakesurfing, where riders use a rope to get onto a wave created by a boat, then let go and surf behind it.

Whitney Burnash, a wakesurfer and director of operations at Silver Spray Sports in Fenton, shared what boaters should know to enjoy the sport safely and respectfully.

"Really the biggest thing is that we don't wanna be real close to shore. The boats aren't designed to be close to shore or in shallow water, so we really seek the deepest part of the lakes, and that's also going to give you the best wave for the rider as well," Burnash said.

Burnash said wakesurfing is a low-impact activity for different ages and abilities, but it's not a solo sport. It requires a driver, spotter and rider.

Burnash advises boaters to check the rules before visiting a lake because restrictions can vary across Michigan.

Burnash also reminded water sports enthusiasts to watch for others sharing the lake, such as swimmers and anglers. Burnash said good lake etiquette includes paying attention to traffic rules.

Burnash pointed out that many newer boats come equipped with powerful sound systems, but not everyone on the lake is there for a loud party.

"So it's also about being respectful of your surroundings, the music you're playing, the volume of the radio, just generally being safe and observing your surroundings, I think is the primary thing that is important regardless of what boating activity you're doing," Burnash said.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association estimates recreational boating contributes $11.7 billion to Michigan’s economy and supports more than 45,000 jobs.