Vilas County River Trail plans hit major milestone with $1.3 million grant

When completed, the 10-mile River Trail would connect the end of the Heart of Vilas County trail in St. Germain to the end of the Three-Eagle Trail in Eagle River along the Highway 70 corridor.

Laura Van Valkenberg is the President of the Great Headwaters Trails Foundation which has working to make the trail a reality. This is the same group behind the Conover-Phelps Trail.

“Anybody who is riding on the Heart of Vilas Bike Trail System in Saint Germain and hits that point where the trail ends today would see signs directing them to follow old Highway 70. It's a very low-use road. It's a safe road for biking, beautiful road,” said Van Valkenberg. “Then when it hits new Highway 70, it will then become an off-road paved trail, which will be absolutely beautiful.”

The $1.3 million the Town of Cloverland received will cover 80% of Phase 1 costs. The funding comes from the Federal Transportation Alternatives Program via the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Great Headwater Trails foundation has committed to raising the funds to cover the rest, on top of covering the engineering design work.

Phase one will include the signage along Old Highway 70 and then the 1.9 miles of paved off-road trail from there.

Van Valkenberg says she’s been hearing excitement from businesses for the new trail, especially after the seeing the economic impact of the Heart of Vilas trail system.

“Showing that that trail network, connected trail system, brings in nearly $26 million annually to the communities it serves, and we really want to help spread that, increase that, and bring some of that over to eastern Vilas County,” said Van Valkenberg.

She adds that it’s not just about the tourism.

“I think about all of us that live here that want to have safe places, easy access to get out there and enjoy the Northwoods, how important that is. Places that you can ride or walk that are not on a shoulder of a road that provide you with safe, easy trails to get to,” said Van Valkenberg. “That's what I think people are really excited about and want to see happen.”

Work is expected to start in 2029 when the funding comes through in Fiscal Year 2030.

Great Headwaters Trails is continuously fundraising for the River Trail. You can learn more about that fundraising effort on their website.

One of their major fundraising rides is coming up this Saturday, September 12.

The SepTimber Ride takes bicyclists on the Three-Eagle Trail between Tribute Brewing and Three Lakes Winery.

“The SepTimber ride just brings a lot of people in that just are here for the cool weather, the fall colors that are just starting to come out, and it's just so much camaraderie,” said Van Valkenberg. “It's a blast. I love it.”

