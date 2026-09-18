Fundraising being done for improvements for Boulder Junction Winter Park

Boulder Junction Winter Park saw a lot of success with offerings like ‘The Glide’, an ice-skating ribbon through the woods.

They’re looking to make some improvements to facilities at the park.

The Town of Boulder Junction is hoping to raise $110,000 through the “Boulder Junction Winter Park Improvement Campaign.

The Boulder Junction Board of Supervisors has committed $55,000 in Room Tax funding toward the $110,000 project, providing half of the funding needed to complete the planned improvements.

The effort is focused on several key infrastructure improvements.

A press release says campaign priorities include heated, winter-capable pit toilets; improvements to the park pavilion; twenty permanent weather-resistant benches and picnic tables; and a comprehensive signage and wayfinding system throughout the park.

The improvements are intended to make Winter Park more comfortable, functional and welcoming.

Last winter, more than 20,000 visits were recorded to the park.

That was nearly double the public use seen during The Glide’s first season the winter before.

Following the 2025–26 season, the Boulder Junction Economic Development Committee conducted an economic benefit analysis to see what impact Winter Park visitors were having on the local community.

Despite a season lasting only approximately eight weeks, the analysis estimated that Winter Park visitors generated approximately $1.2 million in direct spending within the Boulder Junction community.