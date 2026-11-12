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Chronic Wasting Disease found in Taylor County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 12, 2026 at 7:17 AM CST
Public Domain Pictures Sheila Brown

Taylor County joins the list of places in Wisconsin where baiting and feeding of deer is banned.

That’s after a farm-raised deer in Taylor County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

The Taylor County ban is for three years but would be extended if additional cases are found in the future.

Much of the state now has baiting and feeding bans in place because of Chronic Wasting Disease detections.

That includes Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Langlade and Lincoln Counties.

Bans go into place after the detection of Chronic Wasting to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Baiting or feeding deer encourages them to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where infected deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, blood, feces and urine.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations is available on the DNR’s Baiting and Feeding webpage.
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports Deerdeer managementWhite-tailed deerChronic Wasting Diseasetaylor countyWXPR News
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John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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