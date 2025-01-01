Miranda Dunlap / Wisconsin Watch

Miranda Dunlap is a reporter covering pathways to success in northeastern Wisconsin. She reports in partnership with Open Campus. Her work confronts the barriers residents face in finding sustainable jobs and explores solutions to these challenges. A native Michigander, Miranda returns to the Midwest after two years covering community colleges and K-12 education for Houston Landing in Texas. Before that, she wrote about the automotive industry for Automotive News and served in various roles at The State News. She holds degrees in political science and journalism from Michigan State University. Her work has been recognized by Michigan Press Association, Texas Managing Editors and Scripps Howard awards.