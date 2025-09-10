Trimmel Gomes is a veteran broadcaster with more than 15 years experience as an award-winning journalist for major news outlets including NPR and PBS, before joining Public News Service. Formerly news director of Florida Public Radio/WFSU-FM in Tallahassee, Trimmel often appears on national and statewide media. Immigrating from Guyana, he graduated from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida, he is now a member of the college advisory council and an adjunct instructor in the College of Communication & Information at Florida State University. Gomes also serves on the boards of the First Amendment Foundation, LeMoyne Center for the Visual Arts and hosts The Rotunda; a weekly public affairs podcast about the people and issues shaping Florida politics.