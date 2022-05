We’ve been treated to some great weather lately to explore the outdoors.

Part of exploring is doing so responsibly.

In this week’s All Things Outdoors, WXPR’s Katie Thoresen talks with Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Heath Hampton about sticking to the appropriate trails.

You can hear All Things Outdoors every other Monday on WXPR or wherever you get your podcasts.

