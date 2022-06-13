© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Outdoors (1).png
All Things Outdoors

All Things Outdoors: Learning to live with the wildlife

Published June 13, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
bear-g8a16d893e_1280.jpg
pixabay.com

Many people love living and visiting the Northwoods because of the forest, lakes, and wildlife.

But sometimes there’s conflict between wildlife and people.

WXPR’s Katie Thoresen and Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto dive into the issue as part of this week’s All Things Outdoors.

You can learn more about handling wildlife conflicts on the DNR’s website.

You can hear All Things Outdoors every other Monday on WXPR or wherever you get your podcasts.

Got a topic you’d like to learn more about? Let us know. Submit a comment or question in the sidebar.

Tags

All Things Outdoors local featureswildlifeWisconsin DNR
Stay Connected
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Latest Episodes