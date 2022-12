While no ice is safe ice, the beginning of the winter season can be particularly dangerous for ice conditions.

At the end of November, 200 ice fishermen had to be rescued from a lake in northern Minnesota when a large ice chuck broke off and pushed them away from shore.

In this week’s All Things Outdoors, WXPR’s Katie Thoresen and Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto talk a bit about the motivation to risk it this time of year.