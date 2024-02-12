All Things Outdoors: Become a volunteer hunting instructor

In this episode of All Things Outdoors, Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto talks about it takes to become a volunteer hunting instructor for the DNR.

You can learn more about it on the DNR's website.

Wisconsin has a team to recruit, retain and reactivate (R3) people involved with these outdoor activities. DNR staff and conservation partners are coordinating programs and opportunities around the state on a wide variety of topics, and they want your help. Consider getting involved in any of the following areas:



Volunteer instructor: Become a hunter or trapper education instructor. Lead or assist with a hunting or trapping program or event.

Volunteer mentor: Take a novice hunting or trapping.

Shooting range volunteer: Help keep our ranges clean and safe.

Visit the DNR's Event Calendar to see some of the programs and events planned so far. If you are interested in getting involved in these or similar events, please contact any of the R3 coordinators listed below. All volunteers must pass a background check before getting involved.

Brock Rosenkranz, National Deer Association; 608-475-0751

Adult firearm deer hunting

Hunt coordination for youth and shooting sports athletes

Archery hunting

Pheasant hunting

Programming focused on women

General hunting and shooting ranges

Trapping

For more information about the R3 program, visit the DNR's R3 webpage.