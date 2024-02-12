© 2024 WXPR
All Things Outdoors

All Things Outdoors: Become a volunteer hunting instructor

By Katie Thoresen
Published February 12, 2024 at 5:17 AM CST
Conservation Warden Tim Otto gives a demonstration on how to field dress a chukar.
Wisconsin DNR
In this episode of All Things Outdoors, Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto talks about it takes to become a volunteer hunting instructor for the DNR.

You can learn more about it on the DNR's website.

Wisconsin has a team to recruit, retain and reactivate (R3) people involved with these outdoor activities. DNR staff and conservation partners are coordinating programs and opportunities around the state on a wide variety of topics, and they want your help. Consider getting involved in any of the following areas:

  • Volunteer instructor: Become a hunter or trapper education instructor. Lead or assist with a hunting or trapping program or event.
  • Volunteer mentor: Take a novice hunting or trapping.
  • Shooting range volunteer: Help keep our ranges clean and safe.

Visit the DNR's Event Calendar to see some of the programs and events planned so far. If you are interested in getting involved in these or similar events, please contact any of the R3 coordinators listed below. All volunteers must pass a background check before getting involved.

  • Brock Rosenkranz, National Deer Association; 608-475-0751
    Adult firearm deer hunting
  • Quinn Erdman, Pass it On Outdoor Mentors; 316-833-7890
    Hunt coordination for youth and shooting sports athletes
  • Gregg Kurzynski, Raised At Full Draw; 715-651-8033
    Archery hunting
  • John Motoviloff, Pheasants Forever; 608-640-6956
    Pheasant hunting
  • Peggy Farrell, Becoming an Outdoorswoman; 715-346-4681
    Programming focused on women
  • Emily lehl, Wisconsin DNR; 608-445-8168
    General hunting and shooting ranges
  • Shawn Rossler, Wisconsin DNR; 608-225-2663
    Trapping

For more information about the R3 program, visit the DNR's R3 webpage.

Latest Episodes