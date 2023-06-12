Mindset. - A WXPR Community Podcast

Mindset. is an interview/documentary style show and podcast produced by Inspire Digital Studios in which we explore the Mindset. of people following their passions. It strives to extract from their story the lessons that helped them grow and navigate life's hardships, obstacles and victories. At it’s heart, Mindset. aims to connect people by telling their stories so we can take a peek behind the vale of the everyday conversation and find out what really motivates and drives them to continue forward in hopes to inspire you to do the same.

*Mindset. is about people. It is raw and at times talks about topics that may be triggering. Video Version Available here: www.inspiredigitalstudios.com/mindset

Mindset. is part of the WXPR Community Podcast Project.