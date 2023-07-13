Mindset. Episode 3 - Josh Grizzly Newman

Mindset. is a documentary/Interview style show in which we peel back the layers of people following their passions. Exploring their Mindset. Victories, Struggles and digging deeper into what makes them tick. Joining me for this episode is Josh "Grizzly" Newman. His story is one of redemption, addiction, and finding oneself in the world as we navigate lifes ups and downs. His story teaches us that not only are we all redeemable, but we deserved to be redeemed. Thank you for subscribing, for monthly episodes of Mindset.

