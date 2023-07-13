© 2023 WXPR
Mindset. Episode 2 - Norma Dycus Pennycuff

Published July 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT

Mindset. is a documentary/Interview style show in which we peel back the layers of people following their passions. Exploring their Mindset. Victories, Struggles and digging deeper into what makes them tick. Joining me for the second episode is Normy Dycus Pennycuff, an alternative image maker, Active arts community member and Tennessee native. Who balanced her life with her passion which allowed her to follow her dreams of being an active artist.

Check out her work here:

https://www.facebook.com/artistic.norma

https://www.instagram.com/artistic.norma/

