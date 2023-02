Carl "Buffalo" Nichols talks about recording his new album, his songwriting process, how he finds inspiration from the world around him, and more from inside the mind of this up-and coming artist.

Buffalo Nichols will perform at 7:30pm on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Nicolet College Theatre in Rhinelander, WI as part of the WPXR Concert Series. Click here for more information.

Off the Record is funded in part by a grant from the Northern Arts Council.