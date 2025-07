Webb Wilder was blending roots rock, country, blues, and rockabilly before “Americana” had a name. A true original and a member of Roots Rock royalty, the Hattiesburg, Mississippi native has carved out a nearly 40-year career defined by high-energy performances, sharp songwriting, and a sound he proudly dubs “Uneasy Listening.”

WXPR Volunteer Host Susan Spangenberg caught up with Webb to talk about his roots and his music.