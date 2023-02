Bluegrass Saturday host, Randy Burl, had an opportunity to talk with Josh Rinkel, singer and guitarist of the award-winning and GRAMMY nominated band, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. Josh talks about his first experience with music, what band life is like on the road, a weekend trip to Greece to purchase a rare mandolin, and much more on this edition of Off The Record.

Off the Record is funded in part by a grant from the Northern Arts Council.