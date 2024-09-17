© 2024 WXPR
Off the Record

Dessa talks music, poetry, and different outlets of expression ahead of Project North

By Katie Thoresen
Published September 17, 2024 at 1:29 PM CDT
Scott Streble
/
Dessa

Dessa is a rapper, singer, and writer that NPR World Café called “One of the most anomalous artists in music today.”

She’s headlining Project North this Saturday, September 21st.

Project North is a two-day music, arts, and sustainability festival hosted by WXPR and ArtStart in Downtown Rhinelander.

For WXPR’s Off the Record, Katie Thoresen spoke with Dessa ahead of her performance.

Visit Projectnorth.org for more information about the festival this weekend.

You can learn more about Dessa on her website and YouTube.

Off the Record WXPR NewsProject Northmusic
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Latest Episodes