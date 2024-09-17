Dessa talks music, poetry, and different outlets of expression ahead of Project North

Dessa is a rapper, singer, and writer that NPR World Café called “One of the most anomalous artists in music today.”

She’s headlining Project North this Saturday, September 21st.

Project North is a two-day music, arts, and sustainability festival hosted by WXPR and ArtStart in Downtown Rhinelander.

For WXPR’s Off the Record, Katie Thoresen spoke with Dessa ahead of her performance.

Visit Projectnorth.org for more information about the festival this weekend.

You can learn more about Dessa on her website and YouTube.