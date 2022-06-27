© 2022 WXPR
Politics & Government

Minnesota governor signs order to help shield abortion patients, providers

Associated Press
Published June 27, 2022
treatment-gfffb9ba24_1920.jpg
Pixabay.com

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state's abortion services from laws in neighboring states, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for the procedure.

Walz says his action should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota from facing legal consequences in other states.

The Supreme Court’s opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade immediately halted most abortions in South Dakota and Wisconsin and enacted a trigger law to end abortions in North Dakota after 30 days.

Abortion remains legal in Minnesota.

Walz has vowed to reject requests to extradite individuals who are accused of committing acts related to reproductive health care that are not criminal offenses in Minnesota.

