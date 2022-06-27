© 2022 WXPR
Politics & Government

Wisconsin's Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published June 27, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT
Evers-official-portrait.jpg
Official portrait-Wisconsin.gov
/

Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hopes to translate anger over the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade into votes this fall as he vows to fight a 173-year-old state abortion ban in any way he can.

Evers won election in the battleground state four years ago by just over 1 percentage point.

He told The Associated Press ahead of his appearance Saturday at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention that abortion will energize key independent voters to support him and other Democrats.

Wisconsin’s governor’s race is expected to be one of the hardest fought in the country this year.

Tags

Politics & Government WXPR Newsabortionwomen's healthGovernor Eversdemocrats
