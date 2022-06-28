© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Anti-abortion groups look to update 1849 Wisconsin ban

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published June 28, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT
consultation-g9c47ac253_1920.jpg
Pixabay.com

Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they will work with lawmakers next year to update or replace the state's 1849 abortion ban.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday to strike down its decision in Roe v. Wade, some Democrats and abortion rights supporters have questioned the validity of the 173-year-old law.

Abortion opponents want the Legislature to clarify and strengthen the ban in 2023 to completely ban surgical and medication abortions.

Attorney General Josh Kaul has already said he will not enforce the ban and has promised to provide more information about his response later this week.

Tags

Politics & Government WXPR Newsabortionwomen's health
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content