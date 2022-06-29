© 2022 WXPR
Politics & Government

Election investigator sued again for deleting records

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published June 29, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
Liberal watchdog group American Oversight filed its fourth open records lawsuit over the investigation of the 2020 election result in Wisconsin.

The lawsuit Tuesday targets the lead investigator, former Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, for his practice of deleting records he didn’t deem useful to his investigation.

The lawsuit seeks to stop Gableman’s office from deleting any records covered by state law, not just those responsive to open requests.

Gableman's office declined comment.

Previous lawsuits by American Oversight against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the state Assembly have resulted in judicial orders that Gableman’s Office of Special Counsel stop deleting records responsive to the group’s requests under state law.

Politics & Government WXPR NewsElection Investigation
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
