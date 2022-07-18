© 2022 WXPR
No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 18, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT
Voting Ballot Drop off Box
Pamela JG Au
/
Adobe Stock
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, more than 40% of voters cast their ballots by mail in November 2020, up roughly 5% in the 2016 presidential election.

An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn’t lead to any widespread problems.

The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results.

That’s contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud.

Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
