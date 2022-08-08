© 2022 WXPR
Politics & Government

Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published August 8, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT
protest-g2d3d5ef4a_1920.jpg
Pixabay.com

Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin see abortion as the issue that will carry them to election wins in November, but efforts to reach Black voters on the topic are sparse.

Several organizing groups said it's a complicated issue in the Black community, with a legacy of views long handed down from the more prominent and conservative denominations in the Black church.

Polling data shows that abortion is a slightly more potent issue for white voters in the Democratic coalition than for Black voters.

Most of the groups organizing in the Milwaukee area, a critical area for Democrats to win statewide races, are steering away from messaging solely on the issue.

